Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,896.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,063 shares in the company, valued at $505,771.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 41.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 753,454 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 169,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 424.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $971,000.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $540.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.55. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

