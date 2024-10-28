Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 14328520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £948,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.01.

About Vela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.