Venus USDC Market Capitalization Hits $110.27 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $110.27 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,561.39 or 0.99942081 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,457.31 or 0.99790364 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,479,117,266 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,428,102,799.824462. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02461792 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.