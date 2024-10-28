Verge (XVG) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Verge has a total market cap of $60.42 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,722.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.71 or 0.00523096 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008668 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00101489 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.00232109 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026963 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00023152 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00073070 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Verge Coin Profile
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
