Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Versus Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 129,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,564. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 8,703.52% and a negative return on equity of 255.40%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Versus Systems from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Versus Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Further Reading

