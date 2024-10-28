Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 855 ($11.10) and last traded at GBX 857.36 ($11.13), with a volume of 15075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861.55 ($11.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($19.36) to GBX 1,290 ($16.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Victrex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VCT

Victrex Price Performance

Insider Activity at Victrex

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 950.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of £746.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,465.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 9,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,090 ($14.15) per share, with a total value of £98,100 ($127,369.51). In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,090 ($14.15) per share, for a total transaction of £98,100 ($127,369.51). Also, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.24) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,824.46). Insiders bought 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $16,348,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.