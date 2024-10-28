Vima LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Vima LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 181.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Vima LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vima LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth $414,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after buying an additional 952,801 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 181,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2,669.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the period.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SFLR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $32.22. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $285.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

