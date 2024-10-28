Vima LLC Grows Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Vima LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Vima LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vima LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 432,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:RDVI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. 264,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

