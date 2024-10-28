Vima LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Vima LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.06. 1,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

