Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VINP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 35,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,403. The company has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.09. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 6.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 154,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

