Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.33, but opened at $50.62. Viper Energy shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 113,908 shares.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Viper Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

