VIRTRA, INC. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Declares Voting Results

On October 21, 2024, VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) successfully conducted its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, a hybrid event both in person and via webcast. The focus of the meeting was to address crucial matters and vote on key decisions.

The first significant item on the agenda was the Election of Directors. Five nominees stood for election to the company’s Board of Directors. The voting results reflected the following outcome:

– John F. Givens II received 4,500,100 votes for and 100,531 votes withheld, with 2,690,001 broker non-votes.– Jeffrey D. Brown garnered 2,977,136 votes for and 1,623,495 votes withheld, with 2,690,001 broker non-votes.– Gregg C.E. Johnson secured 3,067,640 votes for and 1,532,991 votes withheld, with 2,690,001 broker non-votes.– Michael T. Ayers received 4,545,872 votes for and 54,759 votes withheld, along with 2,690,001 broker non-votes.– Lt. Gen.(R) Maria R. Gervais acquired 4,569,974 votes for and 30,657 votes withheld, with 2,690,001 broker non-votes.

All five nominees were duly elected to the company’s Board of Directors for a one-year term until the next annual meeting in 2024 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

The second key item on the agenda was the ratification of the VirTra’s Independent Auditors. Stockholders voted on the appointment of Haynie & Company as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results for this matter were as follows:

– 7,256,374 votes were cast in favor.

– 10,821 votes were against.

– 23,437 votes were abstained.

– There were no broker non-votes noted for this matter.

The appointment of Haynie & Company as VirTra’s independent auditors for the upcoming fiscal year was consequently ratified by the stockholders.

In conclusion, following the successful 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, VirTra, Inc. reported the outcomes of all votes cast regarding the Election of Directors and the ratification of the Independent Auditors. The reporting date for this event was October 21, 2024, as confirmed by John F. Givens II, the Chief Executive Officer of VirTra, in a report signed on behalf of the company on October 22, 2024.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

