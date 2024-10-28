Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Earnings Results

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 1,104,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,295. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT
About Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.