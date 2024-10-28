Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $284.07 and last traded at $283.58. Approximately 846,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,043,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.16.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

