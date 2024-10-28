Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 196944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Vital Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,130.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vital Energy news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

