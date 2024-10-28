Vivid Wealth Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,348.50. 41,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,366.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,309.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $816.97 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,451.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228,611.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.