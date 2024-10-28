Vivid Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.16. 132,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.17. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

