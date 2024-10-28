Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $34,372,000. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VOXR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,742. The company has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. Vox Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

