VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $99.41 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $99.41 million and $86,215.45 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 88,643,310,709,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,162,098,434,388 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VVS Finance (VVS) is a decentralised finance platform on the Cronos blockchain designed to simplify DeFi for users. Its native token, VVS, is utilised for liquidity provision, yield farming, governance, and transaction fees within the ecosystem. Created by a team linked to the Cronos blockchain and Crypto.com, VVS Finance offers a range of financial services aimed at enhancing user engagement and participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

