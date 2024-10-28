Wanchain Trading Down 11.7% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Wanchain has a market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $710,089.13 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00037276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,318,525 coins and its circulating supply is 198,318,515 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

