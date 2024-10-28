Wedbush Boosts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $100.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,211.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,121.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,955 shares of company stock worth $3,136,247. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,067,000 after acquiring an additional 250,273 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

