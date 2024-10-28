Welch Group LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $496.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,507,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,660,590. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $346.45 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

