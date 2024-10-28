Welch Group LLC Acquires 4,148 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.00. 5,959,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,495,875. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.07 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13. The firm has a market cap of $255.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

