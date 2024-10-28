Welch Group LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

Netflix stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $753.07. 295,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.88. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.41 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

