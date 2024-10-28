Welch Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.96. 6,623,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,339,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.40%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

