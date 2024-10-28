Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 110,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

