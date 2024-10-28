Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 357,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 112,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

