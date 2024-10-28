West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 755,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.8 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
West African Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.