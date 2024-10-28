West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 755,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

