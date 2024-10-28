Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Short Interest Up 143.8% in October

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 143.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of WABF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

Western Asset Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

