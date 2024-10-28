WhiteCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $264,242.78 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.69 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00010896 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

