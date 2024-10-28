WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini
In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.
