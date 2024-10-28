WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

