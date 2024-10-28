Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock remained flat at $25.16 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,502. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

