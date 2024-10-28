WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 4,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 701,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after purchasing an additional 687,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 972.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 235,321 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 13,094.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

WCBR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.22. 6,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,475. The stock has a market cap of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.