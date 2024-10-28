WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

WithSecure Oyj stock opened at C$1.17 on Monday. WithSecure Oyj has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. The company's software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud-based cyber security platform that protects against malware, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, and others; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's cyber security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

