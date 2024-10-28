Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$503,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xander Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.