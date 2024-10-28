XYO (XYO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $510,845.57

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $76.92 million and $510,845.57 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,917.68 or 1.00059383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00006921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00057433 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00562131 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $437,322.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.