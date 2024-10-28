Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Has $269,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $22.06. 5,589,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,569,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

