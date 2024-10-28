Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Purchases 2,826 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 194.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

IYW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.13. 117,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,630. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $102.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

