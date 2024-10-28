Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,323. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

