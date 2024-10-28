Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Youdao Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 79,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,624. The firm has a market cap of $584.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.03. Youdao has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao
Youdao Company Profile
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Youdao
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- About the Markup Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.