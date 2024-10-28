Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Youdao Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 79,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,624. The firm has a market cap of $584.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of -0.03. Youdao has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The company had revenue of $181.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Youdao worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

