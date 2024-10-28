Zcash Market Capitalization Hits $625.32 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.30 or 0.00054927 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $625.32 million and approximately $89.89 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00033435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

