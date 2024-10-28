ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.55. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

