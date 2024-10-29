14,440 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP) Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

