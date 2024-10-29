2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.85. 2,123,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,459,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.52.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

