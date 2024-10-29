8,500 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Bought by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,465,000.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

IFS stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 247,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,859,661.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,842,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,930.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.