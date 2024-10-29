8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised 8X8 to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

EGHT stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $261.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.56. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

