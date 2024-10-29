9,000 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in BCE by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 3,355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,852,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after buying an additional 1,798,427 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,545,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after acquiring an additional 182,198 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

