98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.
98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The business had revenue of C$90.78 million during the quarter.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
