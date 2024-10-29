A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 15.7% in October

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,852,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,055,000 after acquiring an additional 400,304 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,046,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,387,000 after buying an additional 72,856 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,393,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,962,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 65,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

