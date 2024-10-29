AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 414,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IDDTF remained flat at C$34.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.77. AB Industrivärden has a twelve month low of C$34.30 and a twelve month high of C$34.30.
About AB Industrivärden (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.